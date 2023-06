Wingenter (biceps) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Lakeland on Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

It's unclear how many appearances the Tigers want to give Wingenter before returning him from the 60-day injured list, but the 29-year-old righty looks on track to return to Detroit's bullpen before the end of June. Wingenter landed on the injured list April 22 with right biceps tendinitis and was transferred to the 60-day IL at the end of May.