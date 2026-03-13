The Tigers announced Friday that Melton (elbow) has started his throwing program, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Melton was diagnosed with a right elbow strain early in camp and was shut down earlier this month prior to being placed on the 60-day injured list. Melton will be sidelined until at least late May, but it's encouraging that he's now able to start throwing again. Melton will be rotation depth behind Tarik Skull, Framber Valdez, Jack Flaherty, Justin Verlander and Casey Mize.