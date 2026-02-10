The Tigers added Framber Valdez to the top of their rotation Wednesday, but Melton figures to stick in the No. 5 spot for now with Reese Olson (shoulder) uncertain to be ready for the start of the season, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

After Detroit's splashy signing, the rotation figures to be led by Tarik Skubal, Valdez, Casey Mize and Jack Flaherty. Olson would likely be the No. 5 starter if fully healthy, but he is recovering from a right shoulder strain and last pitched in an MLB game in July, so the Tigers figure to be cautious with the righty early in the year. That could open the door for Melton, who impressed as a rookie in 2025 with a 2.76 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 45.2 innings while splitting time between the rotation and bullpen.