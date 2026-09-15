Melton did not factor into the decision in Monday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on five hits across 2.2 innings. He walked four and struck out three.

Melton lacked control and needed 76 pitches to retire only eight batters before getting the hook. He was spared the loss when the Tigers rallied from an early deficit, but it still continued a rough patch for the young righty. In three September starts, Melton has now allowed 11 earned runs across 13.2 innings, which has raised his ERA from 1.86 to 2.52. It's still been an encouraging campaign for Melton, but he may be running out of gas now that he's logged 110.2 innings this year, which is well above the 45.2 innings he logged as a rookie in 2025. Melton lines up to start again Sunday against the White Sox and then will likely take the ball one more time during the final week of the regular season, though Detroit could decide to shut him down early.