Melton (8-4) earned the win over Minnesota on Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 5.2 innings.

Melton looked like he was headed for a quality start when he retired the first two batters in the sixth inning while holding a 5-2 lead, but the right-hander then gave up two singles and a double to yield two runs. That spelled the end of Melton's outing, and despite the disappointing finish, Detroit held on to hand him the victory. He had lost three straight games coming into Monday, with his most recent loss being to the same Twins club, when Melton gave up seven runs (five earned) over 5.1 frames. Melton is scheduled to make his next start at home in a favorable matchup against Colorado.