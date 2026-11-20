The Tigers signed Melton to a six-year, $46.5 million contract extension Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The deal includes a club option for 2033 and can max out at $80 million if the option is picked up an all escalators are met. Melton had been slated to reach free agency after the 2031 campaign, so his new contract will buy out at least two and possibly three free agent years. The young right-hander got a late start to the 2026 season because of an elbow strain but returned to collect a 2.76 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 94:37 K:BB over 114.1 innings covering 20 starts. Melton ended the season on the injured list with right arm fatigue, but he was given a clean bill of health heading into the offseason.