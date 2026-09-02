Melton (7-4) took the loss Tuesday against the Twins, allowing seven runs (five earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings.

Melton surrendered a first-inning homer to Kody Clemens before settling in to retire 10 consecutive batters, but things unraveled over the fifth and sixth innings. He was charged with six runs during that span, two of which scored via error, and exited after allowing a three-run homer to Royce Lewis in the sixth. The five earned runs were a season high for Melton, who entered Tuesday having allowed more than three just once in 16 starts. He's now taken the loss in three straight outings and owns a 2.20 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 84:29 K:BB across 102.1 innings. Melton is slated for a rematch with Minnesota on Monday.