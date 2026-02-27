Melton has a right elbow strain and will not be ready for the start of the season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Melton will be shut down for "a week or two" before being ramped back up. The young right-hander has yet to pitch in a game this spring and will need to be built back up from scratch once he does resume a throwing program. Melton was unlikely to crack the Tigers' rotation even before the injury and is now looking at a stint on the injured list.