Barnhart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Though Barnhart has resumed switch-hitting this season, the natural lefty hitter hasn't had much success from the right side of the plate (.226/.294/.226 slash line in 34 plate appearances versus southpaws). As such, the Tigers could keep him on the bench against lefty starting pitchers more often than not. Barnhart will give way to Eric Haase behind the dish in the series finale with southpaw Dallas Keuchel on the bump for Arizona.