Madden (shoulder), who missed all of the 2025 season, is expected to be ready for spring training, MLB.com reports.

Madden sustained a right rotator cuff strain last spring and ended up missing the entire season as a result. After a long recovery period, the 25-year-old righty appears to be ready to take the mound again. As a rookie in 2024, Madden appeared in six games for the Tigers, posting a 4.30 ERA across 23 innings. He figures to compete for a bullpen role during camp.