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Madden (forearm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Though the Tigers deactivated Madden on Sunday due to a forearm injury, he's merely dealing with a bruise rather than a muscle strain or ligament damage and should be in line for a relatively short stint on the 15-day injured list. Assuming he makes it through Wednesday's throwing session no worse for the wear, Madden could be cleared to resume facing hitters this weekend or early next week.

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