The Tigers recalled Madden from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

In his first 21 innings with Toledo this season, Madden holds a 4.71 ERA and 21:12 K:BB. The Tigers are going with a bullpen game Monday against the Red Sox, and Madden is a candidate to enter as a bulk reliever following opener Tyler Holton. Madden posted a 4.30 ERA over six appearances (one start) for Detroit in 2024 before missing all of 2025 with a shoulder strain.