Alexander (2-1) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Monday against the Royals. He allowed one hit and one walk, while striking out four.

After a quality start from Reese Olson, Alexander worked through the seventh and eighth innings, scattering the two baserunners. It was the lefty's first win since May 3, though he's pitched fairly well lately, allowing just two earned runs over his last 13.2 innings. That's allowed Alexander to lower his ERA for the season to 4.66. He should stick in a long relief role for the Tigers, where he could vulture a few more wins, though fantasy impact may be hard to come by regularly.