Nevin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Nevin had started in three of the Tigers' past four games -- all against right-handed pitchers -- but he'll head back to the bench for Monday's series opener. With Javier Baez moving past a minor finger injury and Zach McKinstry swinging a hot bat of late to at least temporarily earn himself more reps against right-handers, Nevin may have to settle for a short-side platoon role in the Detroit infield.