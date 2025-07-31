The Tigers designated Owens (hip) for assignment Wednesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Owens has made three appearances for the Tigers this season, giving up one run over three innings while striking out a batter and walking three. He'll now be cast off the 40-man roster in order to free up a spot for Rafael Montero, who was acquired in a trade with Atlanta on Wednesday. Owens carries a 5.40 ERA and 1.77 WHIP in Triple-A this season and is also working his way back from a right hip injury, which lowers his chances of being claimed off waivers.