The Tigers announced Wednesday that Owens will be sidelined to begin camp while he recovers from arthroscopic right hip surgery, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Owens -- who is in Tigers camp as a non-roster invitee -- dealt with hip issues for a chunk of last season and at some point had the injury surgically addressed. It's uncertain how long he'll be out, but once he's healthy, Owens is likely ticketed for Triple-A Toledo.