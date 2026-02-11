default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Tigers announced Wednesday that Owens will be sidelined to begin camp while he recovers from arthroscopic right hip surgery, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Owens -- who is in Tigers camp as a non-roster invitee -- dealt with hip issues for a chunk of last season and at some point had the injury surgically addressed. It's uncertain how long he'll be out, but once he's healthy, Owens is likely ticketed for Triple-A Toledo.

More News