The Tigers released Owens (hip) on Friday.

Detroit designated Owens for assignment Wednesday, and after the right-hander cleared waivers, the organization opted to move on from him rather than keeping him in the fold as pitching depth at Triple-A Toledo. Prior to begin DFA'd, Owens was placed on Toledo's 7-day injured list July 16 due to a right hip injury, but he made enough progress in his recovery to make a rehab appearance at Single-A Lakeland last Friday. The 24-year-old righty should be able to land a minor-league deal once he's back to full health.