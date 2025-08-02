Perez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies.

Perez extended his hitting streak to three games, and during the stretch, he's gone 6-for-12 with four extra-base hits and two RBI. Before the mini hot streak, the outfielder had been struggling, batting just .118 with no extra-base hits in his previous 10 contests. Overall, Perez is slashing .253/.303/.477 with eight home runs across 51 games, and he's settled in as Detroit's primary right fielder since his return from the 60-day injured list in late May.