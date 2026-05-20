site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-wenceel-perez-exiting-starting-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Exiting starting lineup
•
1 min read
Perez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Guardians.
Perez will begin the contest on the bench after starting each of the last four games. Zach McKinstry will draw the start in right field for the Tigers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read