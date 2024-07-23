Perez went 2-for-4 with an RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's 8-2 win over the Guardians.

Perez singled and scored in the second inning and then hit an RBI double and scored again in the sixth. He later stole second and scored for a third time in the eighth frame. The rookie logged a nine-game hit streak just prior to the All-Star break and has stayed hot with two multi-hit efforts, a homer and a steal in his past four games. On the year, he is hitting .261 with six home runs, 25 RBI, 43 runs scored and eight steals across 314 plate appearances.