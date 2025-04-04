Perez (back) was given the second of two scheduled cortisone injections Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Perez is recovering from lumbar spine inflammation and it's not clear when he will be ready to resume baseball activities. The outfielder is not expected back until sometime in May.
