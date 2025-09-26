Perez went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Guardians.

Perez went deep in the first inning against Cleveland starter Parker Messick, giving him 13 long balls for the season. The 25-year-old outfielder came into the contest mired in a slump, as he was batting just .079 across his previous 10 games. The Tigers will need Perez to heat up over the weekend to increase their odds at winning the AL Central.