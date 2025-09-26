Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Goes deep in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perez went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Guardians.
Perez went deep in the first inning against Cleveland starter Parker Messick, giving him 13 long balls for the season. The 25-year-old outfielder came into the contest mired in a slump, as he was batting just .079 across his previous 10 games. The Tigers will need Perez to heat up over the weekend to increase their odds at winning the AL Central.
More News
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Out of Detroit lineup•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Keeps rolling Sunday•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Reaches three times, scores in loss•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Collects three hits Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Blasts off Monday•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Smashes 11th home run in return•