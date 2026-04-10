The Tigers recalled Perez from Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

Perez failed to make the Opening Day roster out of spring training, but he's now needed as a replacement for the injured Parker Meadows (arm/concussion). The 26-year-old Perez had a .738 OPS with 13 home runs and eight stolen bases in 100 games for the Tigers last season and had collected an .807 OPS with two homers and three steals in his first 10 contests at Toledo in 2026. He should see plenty of action in the Detroit outfield while Meadows is shelved.