Perez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

After starting in the past two games and going a combined 0-for-7 at the dish, Perez will hit the bench and give way in right field to Zach McKinstry. Given that McKinstry has mustered a lowly .537 OPS through 37 plate appearances on the season, Perez should still receive plenty of opportunities to stake a claim to a larger share of the playing time in right field.