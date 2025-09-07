Perez went 2-for-2 with a walk, two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the White Sox.

Perez is now riding an eight-game hitting streak, and this was his third multi-hit performance during the hot stretch. The 25-year-old outfielder also tallied his 38th RBI of the season Sunday, giving him a new career high in the category. Perez already established a new career best with 12 home runs this year, and his current .816 OPS would be a new high-water mark as well, giving him plenty of momentum for the fantasy stretch run.