Vest (1-3) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits over 1.1 innings of relief to take the loss Tuesday against the Guardians. He walked one and struck out one.

Vest got the final out of the ninth inning but ran into some trouble in the 10th to take his third loss of the season and second this month. Despite the hiccup, the righty has been solid this year with a 3.43 ERA across 39.1 innings out of Detroit's bullpen. Vest should continue to work in a high-leverage role for the Tigers, though he's been clearly behind Jason Foley for save opportunities thus far.