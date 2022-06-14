Castro went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's loss to the White Sox.

Lance Lynn was making his 2022 debut for Chicago and Castro gave him a rude welcome, taking him deep on his first pitch of the game. It was just the second home run of the season for Castro, who's batting .264 for the year but has slowed down some in June with a .235 average this month. Still, on a Detroit team that lacks a ton of offensive weapons, the 25-year-old should continue to see plenty of playing time.