Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Making third straight start

McKinstry will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Twins.

After earning a Silver Slugger Award as a utility player in 2025, McKinstry has noticed a big drop in production to begin the current season but has begun to show signs of life at the plate since the calendar flipped to June. Through his first five games on the month, McKinstry has gone 5-for-15 with a triple, four walks and four runs. He'll be rewarded with a third consecutive start and appears to have at least temporarily moved ahead of Matt Vierling and Wenceel Perez in the pecking order for one of two spots at the bottom of the Detroit lineup.