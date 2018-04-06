Travis Snider: Signs with Long Island
Snider agreed to a deal with Long Island of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.
Snider last appeared in the major leagues in 2015 with the Pirates but spent the last couple seasons bouncing around organizations at the Triple-A level. The 30-year-old will move on and look to continue his career outside of the MLB after 11 years in the league.
More News
-
Mets' Travis Snider: Dealt to Mets for cash•
-
Rangers' Travis Snider: Inks minor league deal with Rangers•
-
Travis Snider: Released by Royals•
-
Travis Snider: Re-signed to minor league deal with KC•
-
Royals' Travis Snider: Released by Royals•
-
Royals' Travis Snider: Could win reserve outfield role•
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...