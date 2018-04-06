Snider agreed to a deal with Long Island of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

Snider last appeared in the major leagues in 2015 with the Pirates but spent the last couple seasons bouncing around organizations at the Triple-A level. The 30-year-old will move on and look to continue his career outside of the MLB after 11 years in the league.

