Diamondbacks' Travis Snider: Returns to affiliated ball
Snider signed a minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Snider broke into the majors as a 20-year-old and spent parts of eight seasons in the big leagues, hitting a modest .244/.311/.399. He hasn't appeared at the highest level since 2015, spending the next two seasons in Triple-A and last season with Long Island in the Atlantic League. His strong .290/.374/.463 line there was enough for the 30-year-old to be given another shot at a major-league job, though the odds of him playing a significant role are low.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Finding RBI steals in Roto
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...
-
12-team Head-to-Head mock draft
Granted, Head-to-Head points scoring tends to favor starting pitching, but it's still a surprise...
-
Finding Wins in Roto
Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...
-
Attacking steals in Roto
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Can Luke Voit keep it going? Is there more to Joe Musgrove than meets the eye? Scott White...