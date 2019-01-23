Snider signed a minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Snider broke into the majors as a 20-year-old and spent parts of eight seasons in the big leagues, hitting a modest .244/.311/.399. He hasn't appeared at the highest level since 2015, spending the next two seasons in Triple-A and last season with Long Island in the Atlantic League. His strong .290/.374/.463 line there was enough for the 30-year-old to be given another shot at a major-league job, though the odds of him playing a significant role are low.

