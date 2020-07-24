Snider signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Friday.
The 32-year-old owns a respectable .244/.311/.399 slash line over parts of eight major-league seasons. The last of those seasons came all the way back in 2015, however, and he was out of affiliated ball entirely in 2018, playing for the Atlantic League's Long Island Ducks. He managed a strong .294/.402/.497 line for Triple-A Reno in the Diamondbacks' system last year, however, and could play a small role at some point in Miami this season.