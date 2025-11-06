The Yankees extended a one-year, $22.05 million qualifying offer to Grisham on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com

Grisham, off the heels of a breakout 2025 campaign, will now have to decide whether to accept the option or pursue a better deal in free agency. The veteran outfielder hit 34 homers during the regular season after never having hit more than 17 in a year. Grisham posted an OPS of .812 after not logging a figure higher than .675 in the past three seasons. Thursday's move means the Yankees would receive draft compensation if the left-handed outfielder leaves in free agency.