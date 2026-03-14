Roden went 2-for-5 in Friday's Grapefruit League loss to Boston. Despite hitting .323 (10-for-31) with a home run this spring, both Matthew Leach of MLB.com and The Athletic project Roden to not make the Opening Day roster.

James Outman is having a strong spring and is out of options, so it's thought the Twins will send Roden to the minors to begin the season. However, the Twins' outfield situation is still in flux. The team has too many left-handed-hitting outfielders and a trade late in spring training seems possible. Roden could still win a role as a strong-side platoon player in left field if he wins a spot over Outman.