The Twins transferred Roden (thumb) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Minnesota placed Roden on the 10-day IL on Friday due to a left thumb sprain, and though he had been scheduled to meet with a hand specialist before his next steps were determined, the Twins have already elected to rule him out for the season. After being acquired from the Blue Jays ahead of the trade deadline, Roden hit just .158/.200/.263 with an 0:13 BB:K in 12 games for Minnesota. He'll likely have to compete for a strong-side platoon role in the Twins outfield next spring.