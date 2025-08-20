Roden is scheduled to undergo surgery for his left thumb, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Roden was already slated to miss the entire 2025 season after being transferred to the 60-day IL on Tuesday, and after seeing a hand specialist, it's been determined that surgery on his left thumb is the best course of option. Roden will end the 2025 campaign with a .191/.261/.294 slash line with one steal, one triple, two home runs and nine RBI across 153 plate appearances with the Blue Jays and Twins.