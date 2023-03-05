Kirilloff (wrist) continues to make progress and could be ready to play in a spring training game later in March, Phil Miller of The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "He's on track. The plan is, if he's healthy at the end of camp, he's competing for a spot," said Derek Falvey, the Twins' president of baseball operations.

It's a little bit of a surprise that Kirilloff may not play in a major-league spring game until mid-March, but it doesn't sound like the lack of plate appearances will hurt his chances to make the roster. Kirilloff had a second surgery on his right wrist last August to shorten the ulnar bone and clean up scar tissue. He's been taking live batting practice and says there's no pain in his wrist. If fully healthy by the end of training camp, he's likely to earn a spot in the starting lineup at first base and designated hitter.