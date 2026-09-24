Morris earned the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Giants, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Morris got the call in the ninth inning Wednesday after Yoendrys Gomez was used earlier in the contest. The 25-year-old Morris worked around a pair of two-out base runners to log his fifth save of the year. The right-hander has turned in four straight scoreless frames, lowering his ERA to 4.21 on the season with a 1.36 WHIP and 68:27 K:BB across 72.2 innings.