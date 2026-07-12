Twins' Andrew Morris: Picks up two-inning save

Morris allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two over two scoreless innings to earn the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

Yoendrys Gomez pitched Saturday, but it's unclear if that played a role in Morris staying in for a second inning to get the save. Morris has plenty of experience with longer outings -- he's earned four or more outs in 13 of his 35 appearances (two starts) this season while working his way into the high-leverage mix. He's at a 3.33 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 48:14 K:BB with three saves, 13 holds and two blown saves over 46 innings. While Morris has worked as a starter in the minors, both of his starts in the majors have been as the opener of bullpen games, so it's unlikely he'll get fully stretched out in 2026.