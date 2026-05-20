Morris struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his first career save in a 4-1 win over the Astros.

The rookie right-hander tossed his hat into the ring for the vacant Twins closing job with an impressive effort, as he needed just 10 pitches (eight strikes) to dispatch the heart of Houston's order, including Yordan Alvarez and Christian Walker. Morris topped out at 97.4 mph with his fastball, and through 9.2 innings in May he's posted a 1.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB while also collecting a win and two holds in eight appearances.