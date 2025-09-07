Ober (5-7) earned the win Sunday at Kansas City, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings with six strikeouts.

The Minnesota right-hander tallied a victory for the first time since May 3, going 0-6 with a 5.91 ERA in 85.1 frames across 16 starts over that span. Ober's main issue during that stretch was the long ball, as he coughed up 24 -- good for a 2.5 HR/9 -- in that time. Sunday marked his first homerless performance in his last five appearances. Overall, the 30-year-old has now pitched to a 5.08 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 105:28 K:BB across 129.1 total innings. Ober currently projects to make his next start at home against Arizona next weekend.