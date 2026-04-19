Ober did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 7-4 extra-inning loss to the Reds, allowing one unearned run on three hits and four walks with 10 strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

It was an unusual outing, as Ober set season highs in both walks (four) and strikeouts (10) while earning his first quality start of the year. He generated 14 whiffs on 102 pitches and was in line for his third straight victory before the Reds rallied to take the lead in the top of the ninth. The 30-year-old will carry a 4.15 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB across 26 innings into a road matchup against the Rays next weekend.