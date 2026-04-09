Ober (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Tigers on Wednesday.

Ober came up an out short of a quality start, but this was still his best outing of the season. The 30-year-old had gone just four innings in each of his first two games. Ober threw 64 of 99 pitches for strikes Wednesday and limited the damage to the sixth inning. He has a 5.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB through 13.2 innings so far. Ober's lack of strikeouts is a concern, especially after he posted a career-worst 7.4 K/9 during the 2025 regular season. He's averaging just 89.1 mph on his four-seam fastball this year, down from 90.3 mph last year, so his strikeout numbers are unlikely to rebound if the velocity remains down. Ober is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Red Sox.