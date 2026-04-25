Ober (2-1) took the loss against the Rays on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts over six innings.

Ober allowed a two-run homer in the fourth inning, but the Twins were unable to muster any offense before he departed at 83 pitches. The 30-year-old generated just three whiffs but limited the Rays to three hard-hit balls and has now completed six or more innings in three straight outings, including back-to-back quality starts. He'll carry a 3.94 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB across 32 innings into a home matchup against the Blue Jays next week.