Stewart (shoulder) has given up one run in three innings at Triple-A St. Paul with five strikeouts and two walks during a rehab assignment. He'll make at least one more appearance before being activated from the injured list next week, The Athletic reports.

Stewart has been on the shelf with shoulder tendinitis since early May. With a 0.66 ERA and 34.8 percent strikeout rate over 41 career innings with the Twins, Stewart will be a big boost to the bullpen once he returns.