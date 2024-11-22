Stewart (shoulder) and the Twins agreed to a one-year, $870,000 contract Friday to avoid arbitration, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander missed most of the second half after undergoing shoulder surgery in late July, but that won't prevent Minnesota from tendering him a contract for 2025. The initial recovery timeline was 5-to-6 months, so he should be ready to go early in spring training. Stewart had a 5.17 ERA in 16 appearances for the Twins this year but was dominant in 2024 with just two earned runs allowed across 27.2 innings.