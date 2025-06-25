Lee is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Willi Castro (wrist) will return to the lineup after a three-game absence and will fill in at third base for Lee, who will take a seat for the first time since June 10. While starting in each of Minnesota's last 13 games, Lee has slashed .373/.385/.529 with two home runs and eight RBI. Though he'll likely see most of his starts at third base while Royce Lewis (hamstring) is on the shelf, the hot-hitting Lee could move over to the keystone to maintain a regular spot in the lineup once Lewis is ready to return from the injured list.