Twins' Brooks Lee: Goes deep in win

Lee went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 5-3 win over the Royals.

Lee drove in a run on a groundout in the third inning before tying the game with a solo shot in the sixth. The 25-year-old entered the contest just 2-for-15 to begin June, though he's now gone deep three times over his past six games after capping May with a two-homer performance Sunday. For the year, he's slashing .247/.300/.420 with nine long balls, 37 RBI, 27 runs scored and three steals across 238 plate appearances.