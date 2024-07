Lee is batting eighth and playing second base Friday against San Francisco.

Lee has played third base in all eight of his big-league starts due to Royce Lewis (groin) being on the IL. However, Lee will get his first look at second base Friday, the position he's likely to transition to long-term once Lewis is activated. The 23-year-old Lee has a .947 OPS with a pair of home runs in 35 plate appearances.