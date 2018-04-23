Crosby (hamstring) was activated from Triple-A Rochester's 7-day disabled list Sunday, Seth Stohs of TwinsDaily.com reports.

Now that he has officially been activated, the 29-year-old is expected to make a relief appearance for Rochester in the near future, which will mark his first affiliated-ball action in almost four years. A former top prospect in the Tigers organization, Crosby reached the big leagues in 2012 but battled health woes the following two seasons before being released by Detroit in August 2014. After taking extended time off from baseball to be with his family and pursue an accounting degree, Crosby decided to revive his career last October, when he signed a minor-league deal with the Twins. It's unclear what Crosby still has left in the tank following multiple years away from the game, but the lefty's strong pedigree makes him a worthwhile low-stakes gamble for Minnesota.