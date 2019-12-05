Dodgers' Casey Crosby: Signs minor-league contract
Crosby signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The 31-year-old last played in the minors in 2018, when he amassed a 2.95 ERA with a 25:23 K:BB over 21.1 innings across Rookie, Double-A and Triple-A. Crosby spent last season playing independent baseball and performed well by posting a 1.74 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP over 46.2 innings. The southpaw will get a chance to develop in spring training, but it would be surprising to see him play a role in the majors in 2020.
